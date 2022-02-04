Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to 'blend in' with Kensington move

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton had left royal fans shocked after it was speculated that they are looking to move out from their Kensington residence.

It was reported that the couple have their sights set on a home in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire in a bid to be close to not only the Queen but to the Middleton family as well.

However, more details have emerged insinuating that the Cambridges want to “blend in” and live life in a more normalised fashion and therefore, would like to be close to a place which also happens to have their favourite church and pub.

A source told Us Weekly: "It’s where Kate was raised and the place they feel most comfortable as a family whenever they go."

“The country life suits them so much better in terms of the pace and environment, plus it’s not too far from London when they need to commute.”

Meanwhile, the Cambridges left people in their London circle “aghast” over their decision.

As per sources, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shocked those in their inner circle as it seemed strange for the couple to leave their massive abode.

The Telegraph writes: "Their London circle is aghast – what’s wrong with Anmer Hall, their 10-bedroom weekend house in Norfolk? – and so, too, are their green-welly friends, who consider this corner of Berkshire as not proper countryside and horribly naff."