Friday Feb 04 2022
Nora Fatehi deletes her Instagram account? Fans are shocked over the broken link

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Nora Fatehi, who has been leaving fans awe-struck with her gorgeous pictures of Dubai vacay, has apparently deleted or deactivated her Instagram account.

On Friday morning, netizens were left shocked and confused when they couldn’t open the 29-year-old actor’s IG handle. 

The account, having around 37 million followers, has been disappeared as it now shows ‘content unavailable’ page instead.

Speculation about the reason behind the broken link, fans think Fatehi’s account has either been deactivated or blocked.

On the professional front, Fatehi appeared in music video of Dance Meri Rani alongside its singer Guru Randhawa. She also contracted Covid-19 during the song’s promotional activities.

“Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thank u for all ur prayers and lovely messages,” she extended a statement after recovering from the virus. “It’s been rough! Im gna continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick ass this year In the meantime stay safe guys," Fatehi added.

Meanwhile, she was also seen in the song Kusu Kusu as she grooved to the beats in the music video, also featuring John Abraham. 

