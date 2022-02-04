 
pakistan
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Google launches first 'Gaming Growth Lab' in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

— Google

  • The Lab, which is a five-week virtual programme, is designed to help emerging mobile-gaming enterprises expand their offerings and grow their businesses.
  • The launch marks Google’s commitment to helping accelerate the digital gaming industry in Pakistan.
  • “We see a huge opportunity today to support emerging local developers and help them expand their offerings to an international audience," says regional director.

KARACHI: Google on Friday has announced that it has launched its first Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan. 

The Lab, a five-week virtual programme is designed to help emerging mobile-gaming enterprises expand their offerings and grow their businesses. The launch marks Google’s commitment to helping accelerate the digital gaming industry in Pakistan, according to a statement issued by Google. 

Pakistan’s gaming ecosystem — comprising many gaming studios and developers of gaming technologies — has been gaining great recognition both domestically and internationally.

Speaking about the initiative, Google's Regional Director, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Farhan Qureshi said: “We see a huge opportunity today to support emerging local developers and help them expand their offerings to an international audience. Through the Gaming Growth Lab, we will offer access to our products and platforms, like Cloud, Ads, AdMob and Play, as well as provide mentoring sessions and workshops to help nurture and grow these enterprises.”

The Gaming Growth Lab program is built on 4 core pillars:

DREAM: Insights on the gaming ecosystem and global growth opportunities.

DEVELOP: Access to Google’s cloud solutions and technology to build user-friendly apps.

DRIVE: Education on growth and monetization models, including user acquisition strategies.

DATA: Knowledge of data and measurement through tools like Google Ads and Firebase to help companies achieve data-driven growth.

The programme will be delivered in both English and Urdu. It will commence on March 1. 

Interested organisations and individual candidates can apply from now until February 11.

