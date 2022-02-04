 
Dua Lipa highlights how she ‘manifested’ Elton John collaboration

Lyricist and songwriter Dua Lipa has just shed shocked fans by spilling the secrets of her new musical collaboration with Elton John and how she made it ‘manifest.

Lipa weighed in on it all while interviewing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

She made these revelations just ahead of her upcoming Nostalgia tour and admitted that she became overjoyed when she was asked to participate in the remote 2021 collaboration of Cold Heart with Elton John.

She even spilled her manifestation tips and admitted, “I was hanging out by the pool before going to do some writing, and all of a sudden my phone rings, and it’s a FaceTime from Elton and his husband, David — casual.”

“I feel like I manifested this, in a way. ‘Rocket Man’ is my driving song, it’s my shower song, it’s my song I sing along to myself…When I got asked to sing that part, I was like, ‘OK, it was just meant to be.'”

Check it out below:



