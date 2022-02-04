 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

'Queen Elizabeth II approves Camilla's future role as Queen Consort'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

File Footage 


The Queen has reportedly given her approval for Camilla to be given the title of Queen Consort when Prince Charles will eventually take the throne.

According to a royal expert Wesley Kerr, public opinion of Camilla has changed since being given more responsibility within the Firm as initially, she was not seen in a favourable light due to her relationship with Prince Charles when he was still married to Princess Diana.

Speaking on The Royal Beat, Kerr said: "You really feel like she has a voice and a personality and it’s significant that she has just been made a Lady of the Order of The Garter.

"I think that is an imprimatur from the present Queen saying, ‘you can be Queen Consort and not just Princess Consort’.

"I think she is really stepping up to the mark and I think in the Royal Family, after the Queen, she is the senior woman.”

More From Entertainment:

Nina Dobrev was almost signed in 'Gossip Girl' spinoff: reveals casting director

Nina Dobrev was almost signed in 'Gossip Girl' spinoff: reveals casting director

Renée Zellweger looks unrecognizable in NBC’s crime series ‘The Thing About Pam’

Renée Zellweger looks unrecognizable in NBC’s crime series ‘The Thing About Pam’
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship hits a new low: spills source

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship hits a new low: spills source
Rihanna’s photographer highlights her blooming romance with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s photographer highlights her blooming romance with A$AP Rocky
Prince William, Prince Charles 'ruthlessly' decided Prince Andrew's fate

Prince William, Prince Charles 'ruthlessly' decided Prince Andrew's fate

Prince Harry reveals his family’s daily routine

Prince Harry reveals his family’s daily routine
Selena Gomez reveals she was ‘forced’ into wearing makeup

Selena Gomez reveals she was ‘forced’ into wearing makeup
Joseph Gordon-Levitt roped in to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film

Joseph Gordon-Levitt roped in to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film
Jason Bateman named Man of the Year by Harvard University theatre group

Jason Bateman named Man of the Year by Harvard University theatre group
Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to 'blend in' with Kensington move

Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to 'blend in' with Kensington move

Lip reader unearths 'controversial' exchange between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Lip reader unearths 'controversial' exchange between Prince Harry, Prince Charles
Lil Nas X’s social media absence since COVID scare leaves fans worried

Lil Nas X’s social media absence since COVID scare leaves fans worried

Latest

view all