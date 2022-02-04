'Queen Elizabeth II approves Camilla's future role as Queen Consort'

File Footage





The Queen has reportedly given her approval for Camilla to be given the title of Queen Consort when Prince Charles will eventually take the throne.

According to a royal expert Wesley Kerr, public opinion of Camilla has changed since being given more responsibility within the Firm as initially, she was not seen in a favourable light due to her relationship with Prince Charles when he was still married to Princess Diana.

Speaking on The Royal Beat, Kerr said: "You really feel like she has a voice and a personality and it’s significant that she has just been made a Lady of the Order of The Garter.

"I think that is an imprimatur from the present Queen saying, ‘you can be Queen Consort and not just Princess Consort’.

"I think she is really stepping up to the mark and I think in the Royal Family, after the Queen, she is the senior woman.”