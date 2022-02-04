 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Nina Dobrev was almost signed in 'Gossip Girl' spinoff: reveals casting director

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Nina Dobrev was almost signed in Gossip Girl spinoff: reveals casting director
Nina Dobrev was almost signed in 'Gossip Girl' spinoff: reveals casting director 

Nina Dobrev almost became the part of Gossip Girl spinoff Valley Girls as she gave an impressive audition for a young Lily Rhodes’ role.

During his conversation with Jessica Szohr on XOXO podcast, David Rapaport said that The Vampire Diaries star’s audition was ‘one of the best for that role’.

He recalled telling the network about Dobrev, “She is a super star, (but) she does not look like Kelly Rutherford... because she was supposed to be a young Kelly Rutherford.”

“So I don't know how we would cast her, but she needs to be on your radar and you guys need to find something for her,” Rapaport revisited.

“I just remember thinking, 'I am going to think about this girl in a couple of years and be like, 'Oh god, I missed that opportunity.' She was so incredible!" he added.

Although the spin off project didn’t work out, Brittany Snow was given Rhodes’ role in the show’s backdoor episode which was aired in late 2009.

More From Entertainment:

Netherlands to alter historic bridge to make way for Jeff Bezos' superyacht

Netherlands to alter historic bridge to make way for Jeff Bezos' superyacht
'Queen Elizabeth II approves Camilla's future role as Queen Consort'

'Queen Elizabeth II approves Camilla's future role as Queen Consort'

Renée Zellweger looks unrecognizable in NBC’s crime series ‘The Thing About Pam’

Renée Zellweger looks unrecognizable in NBC’s crime series ‘The Thing About Pam’
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship hits a new low: spills source

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship hits a new low: spills source
Rihanna’s photographer highlights her blooming romance with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s photographer highlights her blooming romance with A$AP Rocky
Prince William, Prince Charles 'ruthlessly' decided Prince Andrew's fate

Prince William, Prince Charles 'ruthlessly' decided Prince Andrew's fate

Prince Harry reveals his family’s daily routine

Prince Harry reveals his family’s daily routine
Selena Gomez reveals she was ‘forced’ into wearing makeup

Selena Gomez reveals she was ‘forced’ into wearing makeup
Joseph Gordon-Levitt roped in to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film

Joseph Gordon-Levitt roped in to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film
Jason Bateman named Man of the Year by Harvard University theatre group

Jason Bateman named Man of the Year by Harvard University theatre group
Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to 'blend in' with Kensington move

Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to 'blend in' with Kensington move

Lip reader unearths 'controversial' exchange between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Lip reader unearths 'controversial' exchange between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Latest

view all