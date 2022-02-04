Nina Dobrev was almost signed in 'Gossip Girl' spinoff: reveals casting director

Nina Dobrev almost became the part of Gossip Girl spinoff Valley Girls as she gave an impressive audition for a young Lily Rhodes’ role.

During his conversation with Jessica Szohr on XOXO podcast, David Rapaport said that The Vampire Diaries star’s audition was ‘one of the best for that role’.

He recalled telling the network about Dobrev, “She is a super star, (but) she does not look like Kelly Rutherford... because she was supposed to be a young Kelly Rutherford.”

“So I don't know how we would cast her, but she needs to be on your radar and you guys need to find something for her,” Rapaport revisited.

“I just remember thinking, 'I am going to think about this girl in a couple of years and be like, 'Oh god, I missed that opportunity.' She was so incredible!" he added.

Although the spin off project didn’t work out, Brittany Snow was given Rhodes’ role in the show’s backdoor episode which was aired in late 2009.