HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ is officially renewed for season 3

HBO's Euphoria as officially been renewed for a third season weeks ahead of its season two finale

Fans of HBO’s trippy teen drama Euphoria are in for some great news because the show has officially been renewed for a third season weeks ahead of its season two finale, confirmed Variety.

The confirmation comes just days after HBO reported that viewership numbers for Euphoria’s season two have nearly doubled per-episode as compared to its first season in 2019.

This is reflected in the fact that season two’s pilot episode was watched by 13.1 million people across HBO and HBO Max, almost a 100% rise from the 6.6 million average that season one episode clocked in 2019.

A third season was also a no-brainer based off the show’s immense social media popularity.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, lauded the show’s cast and crew for “challenging narrative convention and form while maintaining heart” with season two.

“We couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3,” said Orsi.

Euphoria focuses on the journey of Rue, a 17-year-old drug addict, as she struggles with her addiction coupled with the pressures of a deeply dramatic group of friends and high school.

The show, inspired by an Israeli show of the same name, stars Zendaya as Rue, with a supporting cast that includes Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, Algee Smith and Chloe Cherry.