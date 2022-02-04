 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ is officially renewed for season 3

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

HBOs Euphoria as officially been renewed for a third season weeks ahead of its season two finale
HBO's Euphoria as officially been renewed for a third season weeks ahead of its season two finale

Fans of HBO’s trippy teen drama Euphoria are in for some great news because the show has officially been renewed for a third season weeks ahead of its season two finale, confirmed Variety.

The confirmation comes just days after HBO reported that viewership numbers for Euphoria’s season two have nearly doubled per-episode as compared to its first season in 2019.

This is reflected in the fact that season two’s pilot episode was watched by 13.1 million people across HBO and HBO Max, almost a 100% rise from the 6.6 million average that season one episode clocked in 2019.

A third season was also a no-brainer based off the show’s immense social media popularity.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, lauded the show’s cast and crew for “challenging narrative convention and form while maintaining heart” with season two.

“We couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3,” said Orsi.

Euphoria focuses on the journey of Rue, a 17-year-old drug addict, as she struggles with her addiction coupled with the pressures of a deeply dramatic group of friends and high school.

The show, inspired by an Israeli show of the same name, stars Zendaya as Rue, with a supporting cast that includes Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, Algee Smith and Chloe Cherry.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry under fire for comments about ‘feeling burnt out’

Prince Harry under fire for comments about ‘feeling burnt out’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at war over ‘principles or money’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at war over ‘principles or money’
THIS major change that Queen ordered 'did not sit well' with Prince Philip

THIS major change that Queen ordered 'did not sit well' with Prince Philip
Andrew Garfield snubbed from 'BAFTA' nominations, fans furiously blast the awards

Andrew Garfield snubbed from 'BAFTA' nominations, fans furiously blast the awards
Prince William disappoints Queen with her doubts of Kate Middleton

Prince William disappoints Queen with her doubts of Kate Middleton
How Princess Diana's sister's 'stupid mistake' cost relationship with Prince Charles

How Princess Diana's sister's 'stupid mistake' cost relationship with Prince Charles

Nicki Minaj opens up on not allowing son to follow in her footsteps: 'I'm not letting him rap'

Nicki Minaj opens up on not allowing son to follow in her footsteps: 'I'm not letting him rap'
Selena Gomez advises fans on the best why to stop intrusive thoughts

Selena Gomez advises fans on the best why to stop intrusive thoughts
Selena Gomez runs down the secrets to her makeup routine

Selena Gomez runs down the secrets to her makeup routine
Netherlands to alter historic bridge to make way for Jeff Bezos' superyacht

Netherlands to alter historic bridge to make way for Jeff Bezos' superyacht
Selena Gomez reveals what she loves about Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez reveals what she loves about Rare Beauty
Nina Dobrev was almost signed in 'Gossip Girl' spinoff: reveals casting director

Nina Dobrev was almost signed in 'Gossip Girl' spinoff: reveals casting director

Latest

view all