Kanye West lashes out at Kim Kardashian over daughter's TikTok video

Kanye West on Friday publicly criticized his estranged wife Kim Kardashian over a TikTok video video of their daughter North.

Sharing a screenshot of North's video, Kanye wrote on Instagram, Since This is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?

Kim Kardashian hit back at Kanye in a statement posted to her Instagram stories.

"Kanye;s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is acutally more hurtul than an TikTok North might create.

As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision."

The rapper then responded to Kim's statement in another Instagram post.

Check out his response:



