Saturday Feb 05 2022
Khloé Kardashian posts about making ‘mistakes’ after Tristan Thompson paternity drama

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Khloé Kardashian is stepping into the weekend on a thoughtful note as she recently dropped an inspirational quote on her Instagram Story about making mistakes.

On February 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a wise saying with her millions of followers.

“In life we do things. Some we wish we had never done,” the picture read. “Some we wish we could replay a million times in our heads. But the all make us who we are, and in the end they shape every detail about it."

The 37-year-old socialite seemingly recalled herself that if she undone any of those mistakes; she wouldn’t be the person she is today. 

“So just live, make mistakes, have wonderful memories. But never second guess who you are, where you've been and most importantly where you're going,” concluded the message.

Khloé Kardashian posts about making ‘mistakes’ after Tristan Thompson paternity drama

The cryptic post was shared months after Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson extended an apology for having fathered Maralee Nichols’ baby.

The NBA player expressed regret for causing “heartache and humiliation” to the American mogul. 

“Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” read his statement, released on January 3.

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

