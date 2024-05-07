King Charles new move shows he's not going to be forgiving Prince Harry

Experts warn King Charles has officially made his decisions regarding Prince Harry and intends not to forgive or forget it seems

Royal experts have just issued a warning about King Charles’ apparent plans



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the King’s recent moves and said, “One curious by-product of King Charles having cancer has been the definitive confirmation that His Majesty is, despite reports to the contrary, human. He does indeed have a beating heart, troublesome flesh, and all the complicated, messy emotions that come with being alive.”

Because “Even Kings contain multitudes, like the capacity for serious grudge-holding which we are about to witness first-hand this week.”

For those unversed, this is in reference to the Duke’s upcoming trip to the UK which none of the senior members of the Firm will be in attendance for.

In the eyes of Ms Elser this is perhaps because “Charles is clearly not a man whose emotion-of-the-day calendar has got to forgiveness, or who is open to considering anything so much as a single bygone.”