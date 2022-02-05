 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton goes head to head with Princess Anne

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Kate Middleton goes head to head with Princess Anne

Kate Middleton, who has taken over from Prince Harry as patron of England Rugby, will go head to head with another royal this afternoon.

The Duchess of Cambridge will stand against Princess Anne, who is patron of the Scottish rugby team as England takes on Scotland in the Six Nations.

The counter brings the two senior princess against each other, meaning the two royals will be in direct competition for the match today.

Kate's husband Prince William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, with Wales taking on Ireland today.

Kate Middleton had been passed the Duke of Sussex's former roles as patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Rugby Football League (RFL).

More From Entertainment:

Andy Cohen receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his son Ben’s 3rd birthday

Andy Cohen receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his son Ben’s 3rd birthday
Prince Harry sparks outrage with his new comments

Prince Harry sparks outrage with his new comments
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing war may harm their children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing war may harm their children
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True channels her inner style diva with a $4K donut purse

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True channels her inner style diva with a $4K donut purse
Khloe Kardashian answers to questions about her reunion with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian answers to questions about her reunion with Tristan Thompson
Katie Price's racy photos leak online

Katie Price's racy photos leak online
Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava as they kick off weekend with a toast

Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava as they kick off weekend with a toast

Alec Baldwin's return to 'Boulder Film Festival' called out by netizens

Alec Baldwin's return to 'Boulder Film Festival' called out by netizens
Lindsay Lohan spills the beans on her 'intimate' wedding plans with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan spills the beans on her 'intimate' wedding plans with Bader Shammas
Queen shows she keeps Prince Harry very close to her heart

Queen shows she keeps Prince Harry very close to her heart
BTS’ Jungkook shows off his killer moves in recent dance cover: Watch

BTS’ Jungkook shows off his killer moves in recent dance cover: Watch
Queen Elizabeth to be honoured by Boris Johnson with Platinum Jubilee speech

Queen Elizabeth to be honoured by Boris Johnson with Platinum Jubilee speech

Latest

view all