Kate Middleton goes head to head with Princess Anne

Kate Middleton, who has taken over from Prince Harry as patron of England Rugby, will go head to head with another royal this afternoon.

The Duchess of Cambridge will stand against Princess Anne, who is patron of the Scottish rugby team as England takes on Scotland in the Six Nations.

The counter brings the two senior princess against each other, meaning the two royals will be in direct competition for the match today.

Kate's husband Prince William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, with Wales taking on Ireland today.



Kate Middleton had been passed the Duke of Sussex's former roles as patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Rugby Football League (RFL).