Prince Harry feared he would 'lose' his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has admitted that he was afraid that he might lose his wife Meghan Markle after an argument.

Speaking in May 2021 Apple TV+ docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his mental health struggles.

The Queen's grandson said: "I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with my wife Meghan".

The Duke went on to admit: "I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."

Prince Harry's comments resurface after he opened up about his life this week during a chat with US company BetterUp, admitting his workload and commitments often leave him feeling burned out.

He added that he wants to see bosses give employees time to build their "mental fitness". Harry continued: "Some days are great, some days are really hard.

Meghan and Harry left the royal family in 2020, and now live in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet.