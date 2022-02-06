Meghan Markle setting up for ‘undoubted success’ with The Tig rumors

Royal experts recently speculated upon the ‘undoubted’ potential of The Tig in skyrocketing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to fame and fortune.



Royal editor and expert Russell Myers made this candid revelation while speaking in a podcast appearance.

There he told Pod Save the Queen listeners, “Let's say if Tig unearthed and was not only the nuggets from her life, she was talking issues, big issues that she is involved in feminism, in activism, she was putting recipes on there as well.”

"So I just think it was this whole of lifestyle aspect and what are people interested in? People are interested not only in their activism, not only in their work, causes like mental health and so.”

"But I think people are very very interested in their lifestyle. So it was to be unearthed, it will be an undoubted success, so why wouldn’t they do that?”

Meghan Markle initially launched her personal lifestyle blog back in 2014, and its name came to be under the inspiration of the Duchess’ favourite wine Tignanello.