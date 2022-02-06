Joe Rogan issues apology for using N-word in past podcast episodes

Joe Rogan has officially issued an apology to fans for having used the N-word in a past podcast episode.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcaster shared his apology in an Instagram video that dubbed the decision to use the racial slur “the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publically.”

He also admitted, "It looks [expletive] horrible. Even to me. I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven't said it in years."

He also issued a clarification about his intentions for using the word in the video and admitted that he only did so when it “came up in a conversation” and pointed towards the instance when Quentin Tarantino used the word “repeatedly” in Pulp Fiction.

