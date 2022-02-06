 
Sunday Feb 06 2022
Prince Harry’s mental health remark sparks speculations on qualifications

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Prince Harry’s commentary on mental health has reportedly sparked a major clash among experts in regards to his qualifications.

Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean issued this scathing question against the prince.

On his personal YouTube account, she wrote, “While Prince Harry’s speech about how we should run our lives through meditation and of course the universe is fun.”

“There is a bigger problem attached to that… both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are very influential to a younger group."

He even stressed how there are "a lot of people who really do take this stuff on board" and thus Prince Harry’s comments, with no qualifications can prove to be very damaging in the long run.

“And let’s be honest, if you are working in a hotel from six-thirty in the morning, do you have time for mediation, sitting down, pondering over a cup of tea? “

“No, those sort of things are reserved sadly for those if you are unemployed for a short period or if you are taking time out and retired.”

“Obviously people are saying ‘what does he know, he has never had a full time job’ and he is not qualified, and that is the bigger picture.”

At the end of the day it is evident, “He’s speaking about something he has absolutely no qualifications in, and you have to take their [mental heath professionals] notes on board.”

