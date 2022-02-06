 
Sunday Feb 06 2022
Imran Abbas, Adnan Siddiqui pen heart-touching tributes for late Lata Mangeshkar

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Pakistani actors Imran Abbas and Adnan Abbas penned heart-touching notes to pay tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Saturday, January 5, at age of 92.

Taking to Instagram, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor dropped a picture of the legend’s biographic calendar she signed for him. 

Mourning her death, the Creature actor called the day as ‘darkest in the world of music’.

Abbas, while heaping praises for the singer’s melodious voice, wrote, “Her voice was a blessing of God for the whole universe and her contribution to our memories is certainly incomparable..”

“Today marks the end of an era. Lata Ji!!! You vanquished our hearts for decades and would always be ruling as a queen of melody for the years to come,” he wrote in the caption.

Remembering the nightingale of India, Siddiqui also shared Mangeshkar’s photo on social media to bid her adieu. 

The 52-year-old actor wrote, “For almost eight decades, she ruled hearts of millions and millions, cutting across borders and languages.”

“A voice so distinctly melodious that Lata di (sic) should be a synonym for melody. Love, longing, pathos, mischief: she mastered every genre and with what aplomb!"

"Music won’t be as melodious anymore but Na Chhedo Kal Ke Afsaane (her song for 1967 movie Raat Aur Din) will still be. Like thousand others,” he expressed.


