Spotify pulled 100+ episodes of Joe Rogan show after COVID controversy?

Spotify deleted 113 episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast which featured conservatives and conspiracy theorists

A recent report from podcast watchdog JREMissing suggests that Spotify deleted more than a 100 episodes of Joe Rogan’s show in the wake of his recent controversial remarks about COVID-19.

According to the publication, about 113 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience had been pulled from the streaming app, including many that were recorded before the COVID-19 row and those featuring conservatives, conspiracy theorists and far-right analysts.

Some of the missing shows include talks with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, Michael Malice, Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos, as well as comedians like Rich Vos and Little Esther and Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey, reported The New York Post.

Rogan incited a huge controversy around his podcast recently after he was accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation by several people including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and India Arie among others who quit Spotify in protest.

The podcast host remained absent from his show for a week following the backlash and was forced to apologise.