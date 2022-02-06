 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's £11m mansion bombarded with foul odour

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home has been hit by a rotten stench that has them "closing their windows".

The smell is said to be coming from the Andree Clark Bird Refuge which is a 42-acre saltwater marsh near their property.

The foul stench is also said to affect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s A-list neighbours including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Speaking about the problem, a local said: "It smells like offal that has been rotting in the sun. It makes my stomach churn.

"I’ve seen lots of homeowners closing their windows when it wafts over."

Speaking to Mirror, a clean water manager for the City of Santa Barbara explained why the horrible smell is taking over the nieghbourhood. 

"Water can become stagnant there," they said. 

"The odour issues are sporadic and sometimes they are worse in some conditions."

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian are competing to make daughters ‘be at the top’: reports

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian are competing to make daughters ‘be at the top’: reports
Awkwafina explains criticism over her ‘blaccent’ controversy, leaves Twitter

Awkwafina explains criticism over her ‘blaccent’ controversy, leaves Twitter
Royal family releases Queen's photos to mark her Accession Day 2022

Royal family releases Queen's photos to mark her Accession Day 2022
Prince Charles, Camilla react to Queen Elizabeth ‘sincere wish’

Prince Charles, Camilla react to Queen Elizabeth ‘sincere wish’
Queen urges Britons to back her 'sincere wish' as she shapes future of monarchy

Queen urges Britons to back her 'sincere wish' as she shapes future of monarchy
Boris Johnson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Boris Johnson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘stopping’ kids’ visit to rapper’s hometown

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘stopping’ kids’ visit to rapper’s hometown
Prince Andrew known as 'baby grumpling' among royal staff

Prince Andrew known as 'baby grumpling' among royal staff
Jennifer Lopez recalls a fan's concert sign from her first tour, gets teary-eye

Jennifer Lopez recalls a fan's concert sign from her first tour, gets teary-eye
Olivia Rodrigo named Woman of the Year by Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo named Woman of the Year by Billboard
Kanye West is grateful to Candace Owens for defending him against Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is grateful to Candace Owens for defending him against Kim Kardashian
Camilla, Prince Charles share their first message after Queen Elizabeth’s remarks

Camilla, Prince Charles share their first message after Queen Elizabeth’s remarks

Latest

view all