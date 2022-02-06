Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's £11m mansion bombarded with foul odour

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home has been hit by a rotten stench that has them "closing their windows".

The smell is said to be coming from the Andree Clark Bird Refuge which is a 42-acre saltwater marsh near their property.

The foul stench is also said to affect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s A-list neighbours including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Speaking about the problem, a local said: "It smells like offal that has been rotting in the sun. It makes my stomach churn.

"I’ve seen lots of homeowners closing their windows when it wafts over."

Speaking to Mirror, a clean water manager for the City of Santa Barbara explained why the horrible smell is taking over the nieghbourhood.

"Water can become stagnant there," they said.

"The odour issues are sporadic and sometimes they are worse in some conditions."