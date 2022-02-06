Dwayne Johnson issues apology to fans for support towards Joe Rogan

Fame actor Dwayne Johnson apologies to fans for his past decision to support Joe Rogan following the reveal of his N-word controversy.

The Rock issued his apology in a candid Twitter post that is in response to Don Winslow’s plea. It started off by reading, “Dear @donwinslow Thank you so much for this”.

“I hear you as well as everyone here 100% I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, “Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend. DJ”.

Check it out below:

This news comes shortly after Johnson divided fans with his prior decision to support the podcaster after news of his covid-19 misinformation drama went live.