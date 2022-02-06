 
'Nano duties': Maryam Nawaz attends birthday party with grandchildren

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz with her grandchildren. — Instagram 

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has time and again publicly displayed her love and affection for her grandchildren — and like every grandmother, she seems to love them a lot.

Taking to Instagram, Maryam shared a photo with her grandchildren.

"Nano on Sunday duty with Nina & Mohammad at a birthday party," she wrote in the caption.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz displays grandmotherly love in new pictures

Wearing a pretty blue and white dress, Maryam could be seen holding her grandchildren at a birthday party.


Responding to her post, a user wrote: "u rock."

Another user commented: "MashaAllah queen."

"Maryam, love you [leader]," a third follower chimed in.

"Boss lady," a fourth admirer commented.

