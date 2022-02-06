 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles shares heartfelt tribute to mother Queen and his 'darling wife' Camilla

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Prince Charles shares heartfelt tribute to mother Queen and his darling wife Camilla

Prince Charles led tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the 70-year anniversary of her accession to the throne on Sunday.

The future king, in his tribute to his mother, said it was an opportunity for the country to unite and celebrate her service to the nation.

The Prince of Wales also thanked the 95-year-old monarch for her statement on Saturday that she hoped the heir to the throne's wife, Camilla, would become Queen Consort when he becomes king.

"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish," he said in a statement after the Queen announced that Camilla will be known as “Queen Consort” when Charles becomes king. 

Charles also shared touching words for Camilla, saying: "As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to tie the knot in Barbados after baby’s birth: report

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to tie the knot in Barbados after baby’s birth: report
Dwayne Johnson issues apology to fans for support towards Joe Rogan

Dwayne Johnson issues apology to fans for support towards Joe Rogan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's £11m mansion bombarded with foul odour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's £11m mansion bombarded with foul odour

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian are competing to make daughters ‘be at the top’: reports

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian are competing to make daughters ‘be at the top’: reports
Awkwafina explains criticism over her ‘blaccent’ controversy, leaves Twitter

Awkwafina explains criticism over her ‘blaccent’ controversy, leaves Twitter
Royal family releases Queen's photos to mark her Accession Day 2022

Royal family releases Queen's photos to mark her Accession Day 2022
Prince Charles, Camilla react to Queen Elizabeth ‘sincere wish’

Prince Charles, Camilla react to Queen Elizabeth ‘sincere wish’
Queen urges Britons to back her 'sincere wish' as she shapes future of monarchy

Queen urges Britons to back her 'sincere wish' as she shapes future of monarchy
Boris Johnson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Boris Johnson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘stopping’ kids’ visit to rapper’s hometown

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘stopping’ kids’ visit to rapper’s hometown
Prince Andrew known as 'baby grumpling' among royal staff

Prince Andrew known as 'baby grumpling' among royal staff
Jennifer Lopez recalls a fan's concert sign from her first tour, gets teary-eye

Jennifer Lopez recalls a fan's concert sign from her first tour, gets teary-eye

Latest

view all