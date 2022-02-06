 
Tom Holland opens up on not calling Andrew Garfield on his 'Spider-Man' casting

Tom Holland opens up on not calling Andrew Garfield on his 'Spider-Man' casting

Tom Holland has recently opened up about his regret for not getting Andrew Garfield's blessing prior to taking up the role of Spider-Man.

To note, both the actors reunited for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which came out last year. Now, in a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, Tom has lauded Andrew's Spider-Man films and also confessed about his negligence of not contacting the star.

During the conversation, the Uncharted actor said, “Something I can look back on now with a little bit of clarity and regret is that I never called [Garfield] when I took over as Spider-Man. Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would’ve been heartbroken. So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity.”

Tom added, "The look on his face when he saves Zendaya [MJ] is totally genuine, and I’m really proud of him. I’m really chuffed that he got this opportunity to win back the world and for people to be reminded that his Spider-Man movies are fantastic and brilliant in their own right."

For unversed, Andrew starred as the titular superhero in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 before Tom replaced him in the role in 2017.

