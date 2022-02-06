 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 06 2022
Web Desk

Kate Middleton crowned 'perfect fit' for future Queen role over Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

File Footage 


Kate Middleton has been crowned to be a “perfect fit for her future role as Queen” rather than Meghan Markle.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Duchess of Cambridge exudes a natural leadership style which allows her to be a “figurehead”.

While saying that both Meghan and Kate have “leadership charisma” that is well suited for the future role the Duchess of Cambridge is seen to be “perfect” for the role while the Duchess of Sussex is more of a “campaigner”.

Speaking to Express, she said: "Kate’s natural style is ‘figurehead’ and a perfect fit to her future role as Queen. It relies heavily on visual presence and a calm approach plus a sense of history and continuity.

"The status is implied but not through Kate herself, who tends to win hearts via her more modest displays of status. She reveals little about herself to lead and rarely uses herself as an example."

Judi adds that Meghan is leaning towards a “political” role as it was reported that she intended on leading in the White House.

She added: "Although she has only dipped one toe in the political water so far, her leadership style might be well suited to that ‘change the world’ type of campaigning." 

