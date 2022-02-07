 
Monday Feb 07 2022
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's ideas can get him locked

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Kanye West says Kim Kardashians ideas can get him locked

Kanye West continues to share details of what's going on between him and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper on Sunday took to Instagram and said that "Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her. so let me get this straight.

I beg to go to my daughters party and I am accused of being on drugs then I go play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I am accused of stealing. "

He added, "Now I am being accused of putting a hit of her. These ideas can actually get someone locked up. They play like that with blacl men lives weather is getting

them free or getting them locked up. I am not playing about my black children anymore." 

More than 1.2 million people liked Kanye's post in a couple of hours as they expessed support for the rapper on social media.

