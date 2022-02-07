Kanye West and Julia Fox ‘going strong’ despite breakup rumours

Kanye West and Julia Fox are still together despite West's messy drama with Kim Kardashian

Page Six has exclusively confirmed that Kanye West and Julia Fox are very much still together and going strong despite fueling breakup rumours after Fox deleted pictures with the rapper on Instagram.

A source close to the Uncut Gems actress revealed that the decision to delete the pictures and unfollow Kardashian fan accounts was made because Fox wanted to avoid hateful comments.

“She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal,” revealed the insider.

Fox herself explained the deleting and unfollowing spree on her Instagram story on Sunday.

“Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore,” she shared in a video.

“I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.”

Fox’s decision to delete the photos and unfollow fan accounts came hot on the heels of her beau West’s online rant against his estranged wife Kim Kardashian for allowing their daughter North West on TikTok.

The timing forced fans to speculate whether Fox and West had called it quits over his ongoing mess with Kardashian.

She has since uploaded a new picture with West late on Sunday, thanking him for celebrating her birthday.