 
entertainment
Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West and Julia Fox ‘going strong’ despite breakup rumours

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Kanye West and Julia Fox are still together despite Wests messy drama with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Julia Fox are still together despite West's messy drama with Kim Kardashian

Page Six has exclusively confirmed that Kanye West and Julia Fox are very much still together and going strong despite fueling breakup rumours after Fox deleted pictures with the rapper on Instagram.

A source close to the Uncut Gems actress revealed that the decision to delete the pictures and unfollow Kardashian fan accounts was made because Fox wanted to avoid hateful comments.

“She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal,” revealed the insider.

Fox herself explained the deleting and unfollowing spree on her Instagram story on Sunday.

“Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore,” she shared in a video.

“I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.”

Fox’s decision to delete the photos and unfollow fan accounts came hot on the heels of her beau West’s online rant against his estranged wife Kim Kardashian for allowing their daughter North West on TikTok.

The timing forced fans to speculate whether Fox and West had called it quits over his ongoing mess with Kardashian.

She has since uploaded a new picture with West late on Sunday, thanking him for celebrating her birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo gets rid of manager who made her superstar ahead of tour

Olivia Rodrigo gets rid of manager who made her superstar ahead of tour
‘Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kıratlı, husband Sinan Akçıl file for divorce again

‘Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kıratlı, husband Sinan Akçıl file for divorce again
Dakota Johnson seems to confirm role in Spider-Man spin-off 'Madame Webb'

Dakota Johnson seems to confirm role in Spider-Man spin-off 'Madame Webb'
Kylie Jenner welcomes second child: Kardashian-Jenner clan showers love

Kylie Jenner welcomes second child: Kardashian-Jenner clan showers love
Selena Gomez struggled with self-confidence since she was 10 years old

Selena Gomez struggled with self-confidence since she was 10 years old
Harry Jowsey spills the beans on flirty messages to Khloé Kardashian

Harry Jowsey spills the beans on flirty messages to Khloé Kardashian
Olivia Munn gushes over 'buttered biscuit' baby boy Malcolm in adorable new snap

Olivia Munn gushes over 'buttered biscuit' baby boy Malcolm in adorable new snap
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays touching tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays touching tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make a perfect couple amid their LA outing with daughter

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make a perfect couple amid their LA outing with daughter
Billie Eilish pauses Atlanta concert to get an inhaler for a fan: Watch

Billie Eilish pauses Atlanta concert to get an inhaler for a fan: Watch
‘RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump updates fans on health after horse riding accident

‘RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump updates fans on health after horse riding accident
BIGBANG announces comeback, T.O.P leaves 'YG Entertainment'

BIGBANG announces comeback, T.O.P leaves 'YG Entertainment'

Latest

view all