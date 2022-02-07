'Younger generation won’t remember my legacy: ' said Lata Mangeshkar in last interview

 
Lata Mangeshkar undoubtedly ruled over millions of hearts with her soulful voice for years; however, the late singer feared being forgotten by younger generations.

The Lag Ja Gale hit-maker’s last interview is making rounds on internet in which she expressed her thoughts on the youth’s music interests.

During her conversation with Subhash K Jha, the India’s nightingale had said, “Nowadays, young people’s attention span is very limited. They do not live in the past at all.”

“Everyone wants to live for the moment... I doubt my legacy will mean as much to future generations..." she had said in her final interview.

On Sunday, the legendary playback singer breather her last at Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai, at the age of 92.

