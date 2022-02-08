 
COAS Gen Bajwa to spend day with Pakistan troops in Naushki: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: AFP
  • PM Imran Khan to join COAS Gen Bajwa in Naushki.
  • COAS Bajwa and PM Imran Khan to be briefed on security situation and operational preparedness.
  • Both dignitaries to meet troops and tribal elders in area.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Naushki, Balochistan, to honour the Pakistan troops for their success and sacrifices made in a repulsing terror attack in the area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

The armed forces had successfully averted two separate terror attacks in Naushki and Panjur, Balochistan, on February 2, and completed the clearance operation in the area later on February 5, killing 20 terrorists with the loss of nine precious soldiers, including a junior and senior army official.

Read more: 20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Naushki as security forces complete clearance operation

A brief statement issued by the military's media wing said that COAS Gen Bajwa will meet the troops who participated in the recently concluded security operation in Naushki today and spend the entire day there.

Later, the COAS will be joined by PM Imran Khan after which the dignitaries will be briefed in detail on the security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the troops to counter-terror activities if any.

COAS Gen Bajwa and PM Imran Khan will also meet the tribal elders in Nauskhi, the ISPR added.

PM Imran Khan to visit Naushki

The PM Office had notified about the premier's Naushki visit on its official Twitter account.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Naushki in Balochistan today. During his visit, the prime minister will be given important operational briefings and he will also meet the soldiers and local elders in the area," the tweet read.

