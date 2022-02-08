 
Alia Bhatt makes jaws-drop in white silk saree as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt never fails to amaze fans with her gorgeous sartorial choices. The actress is currently busy promoting her highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi and she is doing it in style!

On Tuesday morning, the Raazi actress dropped her latest pictures on the gram and she has truly stole the show in a gorgeous white silk saree and red roses.

Channelling the retro vibes in the gorgeous outfit by Ami Patel, the Kalank actress looked ethereal in a plain saree, paired with a strappy white blouse. However, it was her simply-styled hairdo that grabbed fans’ attention immediately.


Alia, 28, opted for a side hair partition look, adored with red roses - oozing a vintage look. Her minimal makeup added the perfect glow to her look.

She captioned the series of pictures in Gangubai style and wrote, "AA RAHI HAIN GANGU...Sirf cinema main - 25th February Se."

The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi faced several delays amid the pandemic and lockdowns. The film, schedule to hit the theatres on Feb. 25, also stars Jim Sarbh, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

