 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice for this title

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

File Footage 


Meghan Markle has sidelined the likes of Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice to take on a new title.

According to a recent analysis, the Duchess of Sussex had the most talked-about royal hairstyle to date.

Her fairytale wedding to Prince Harry saw her opt for a messy up-do which has since taken the top spot of the most popular royal hairstyle according to a Google trends data research which was conducted by Longevita.

Royal fans were keen on replicating the hairstyle as searches for the look took an astronomical jump of 244 percent.

The elegant chignon was styled by Serge Normant who then finished it with Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara.

A spokesperson for Longevita commented on the findings: "Despite stepping down from her role as a working royal in 2020, this data shows that Meghan is an established style icon within the family.

"It is a testament to the instant popularity Meghan experienced when she joined the firm, that her wedding hairstyle is more popular than any other."

More From Entertainment:

Diana musical ‘honored’ with nine Razzie nominations

Diana musical ‘honored’ with nine Razzie nominations
Queen Elizabeth returns to Windsor to resume royal duties

Queen Elizabeth returns to Windsor to resume royal duties
Kendall Jenner beau Booker shines in Suns victory over Chicago Bulls

Kendall Jenner beau Booker shines in Suns victory over Chicago Bulls
London echoed to sound of cannon shots to mark Queen’s 70 years on throne

London echoed to sound of cannon shots to mark Queen’s 70 years on throne
Queen's recent statement unveils telling sign of her frail health

Queen's recent statement unveils telling sign of her frail health

Alec Baldwin’s drive stolen as he returns to new film set after ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin’s drive stolen as he returns to new film set after ‘Rust’ shooting
‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell expecting second child

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell expecting second child

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband
Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report
Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo

Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo
Prince Charles 'personally called' Harry in US to inform about Camilla new title: Report

Prince Charles 'personally called' Harry in US to inform about Camilla new title: Report

Latest

view all