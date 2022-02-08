 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Reuters

Neil Young takes aim at Spotify CEO Daniel Ek

By
Reuters

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Neil Young takes aim at Spotify CEO Daniel Ek
Neil Young takes aim at Spotify CEO Daniel Ek

Singer-songwriter Neil Young has asked employees of Spotify to quit their jobs in protests over coronavirus misinformation.

Young, in a statement on his website, criticized the music streaming platform's chief executive officer, Daniel Ek, saying he was the main problem, in the wake of criticism of U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan, who has courted controversy with his views on COVID-19 vaccines and his use of racial slurs.

Spotify hosts the top-rated podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

"In our communication age, misinformation is the problem. Ditch the misinformers," Young said in the statement.

The rock star pulled his content from the streaming platform last month after objecting to his music being played on the same platform as Rogan's podcast, over what Young said was misleading information on vaccines.

Several prominent figures including singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, guitarist Nils Lofgren and best-selling U.S. professor and author Brene Brown followed suit.

Rogan has apologized for both the racial slurs and the controversy over COVID vaccines.

Young's comments come a day after Ek told his staff that while he condemned the slurs used by Rogan, the company would not be silencing him.

Addressing employees of the music platform, Young said: "I say Daniel Ek is your big problem - not Joe Rogan. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul."

Young also urged fellow musicians and artists to take their output elsewhere.

The platform saw more than $2 billion wiped off its market value last week amid the uproar over COVID misinformation.

The company has said it would add a "content advisory" to any episode that includes discussion of the coronavirus.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice for this title

Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice for this title

Diana musical ‘honored’ with nine Razzie nominations

Diana musical ‘honored’ with nine Razzie nominations
Queen Elizabeth returns to Windsor to resume royal duties

Queen Elizabeth returns to Windsor to resume royal duties
Kendall Jenner beau Booker shines in Suns victory over Chicago Bulls

Kendall Jenner beau Booker shines in Suns victory over Chicago Bulls
London echoed to sound of cannon shots to mark Queen’s 70 years on throne

London echoed to sound of cannon shots to mark Queen’s 70 years on throne
Queen's recent statement unveils telling sign of her frail health

Queen's recent statement unveils telling sign of her frail health

Alec Baldwin’s drive stolen as he returns to new film set after ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin’s drive stolen as he returns to new film set after ‘Rust’ shooting
‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell expecting second child

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell expecting second child

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband
Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report
Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo

Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo

Latest

view all