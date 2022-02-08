Selena Gomez & Chris Martin’s love ballad ‘Let Somebody Go’ video wins hearts

After much-anticipation, the English rock band, Coldplay unveiled the music video of their most-awaited song Let Somebody Go, in collaboration with Selena Gomez on Monday.

The monochrome music video of the emotional track, directed by Dave Meyers, follows Coldplay’s Chris Martin and the Lose You to Love Me singer, as they go through the pain of letting a loved one go.

The heart-wrenching video features Martin and Selena separating amid two different worlds and cannot get back together as the world around them is collapsing.

Coldplay and the Wolves singer initially debuted the track in a live joint appearance on the The Late Late Show With James Corden in Oct, last year.

Watch the video here.







