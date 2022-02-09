 
Salman Khan shares loved up photo with mother: ‘Maa ki godh Jannat’

Salman Khan shares loved up photo with mother, ‘Maa ki godh Jannat’
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left fans touched when he shared an adorable snap with her mother.

The Tiger actor took to Instagram and shared the sweetest selfie as the mother-son duo spent time together.

Sharing the picture the 56-year-old actor wrote, "Maa ki godh …. Jannat (Mother's lap. Heaven)."

In the loved-up photo, Salman could be seen laying in his mother Salma Khan’s lap.

He donned a green coloured T-shirt and smiled at the camera. While his mother wore a blue and white kurta as she sat on a bed and posed for the lens.

For unversed, Salman Khan is the son of actor-screenwriter Salim Khan and his wife Salma Khan. On Instagram, he frequently posts pictures of his mother. Salman had also shared a family photo to commemorate his father's 86th birthday in November of last year.

