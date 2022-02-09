 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt oozes charm in white saree with cat during ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Alia Bhatt oozes charm in white saree with cat Edward during promotions of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Alia Bhatt oozes charm in white saree with cat Edward during promotions of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. The actor is currently busy promoting her highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi and she is doing it in her own way.

On Wednesday, the Highway actor dropped her latest pictures on the gram with her cat Edward and she has truly stolen the show while twining with her furry friend.

Sharing the pictures the 28-year-old actor wrote, “Edward Bhai Aur Gangubai. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas 25th February."

In the photos, the Kalank actor looked ethereal in a pearl white saree, paired with a striped blouse. She chose a minimal makeover with a light pink lip shade, a green bindi along a statement ring, and silver-colored ear studs.

However, it was her cat this time who added more value to the pictures as Alia could be seen kissing her beloved pet in the first photo.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai.

More From Showbiz:

Hrithik Roshan drops sweet comment on Sussanne Khan's workout video

Hrithik Roshan drops sweet comment on Sussanne Khan's workout video
Salman Khan shares loved up photo with mother: ‘Maa ki godh Jannat’

Salman Khan shares loved up photo with mother: ‘Maa ki godh Jannat’
Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh
Deepika Padukone replies if she asked Ranveer Singh's 'permission' for Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone replies if she asked Ranveer Singh's 'permission' for Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from next month

Ananya Panday is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from next month
Shraddha Kapoor pays heart touching tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar : See post

Shraddha Kapoor pays heart touching tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar : See post
Teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for action-packed ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for action-packed ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’
Alia Bhatt makes jaws-drop in white silk saree as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt makes jaws-drop in white silk saree as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone turn up the heat in 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser: Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone turn up the heat in 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Urmila Matondkar: 'Praying' is not 'spitting'

Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Urmila Matondkar: 'Praying' is not 'spitting'
Atif Aslam, Adnan Qazi reportedly gearing up for a new song

Atif Aslam, Adnan Qazi reportedly gearing up for a new song
‘No excuse:’ Sidharth Malhotra shares outdoor workout video from sets of ‘Yodha’

‘No excuse:’ Sidharth Malhotra shares outdoor workout video from sets of ‘Yodha’

Latest

view all