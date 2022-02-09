 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran confirms new collaboration with Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Ed Sheeran confirmed a new song with Taylor Swift at the Brit Awards red carpet on Tuesday
Ed Sheeran confirmed a new song with Taylor Swift at the Brit Awards red carpet on Tuesday

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are once again collaborating on a new song, with Sheeran even confirming the song’s release date at the Brit Awards red carpet on Tuesday, February 8.

Talking to Just Jared on the red carpet, Sheeran revealed that his “new track comes out Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift.”

That’s not all, he went on to add, “We’re literally announcing that in, like, an hour,” however, no official announcement has come yet.

Fans of the two hitmakers have since gone wild with theories hinting that the song might be a remix of Sheeran’s The Joker and the Queen; hints range from Swift carving an ‘equals’ sign into a cake in her music video for I Bet You Think About Me, and Sheeran rocking a T-Swift path on his jacket in the video for Overpass Graffiti.

Perhaps the biggest hint came on Sheeran’s YouTube channel, where the song’s official lyric video listed Taylor Swift as a feature.

The recent collab would mark their fourth song together; Sheeran has previously featured on three of Swift’s songs, Everything Has Changed, End Game, and Run. 

More From Entertainment:

How 'penniless' Prince Philip captured Queen Elizabeth II's heart

How 'penniless' Prince Philip captured Queen Elizabeth II's heart
Robert Pattinson opens up about ‘weirdo’ mentality of his Batman

Robert Pattinson opens up about ‘weirdo’ mentality of his Batman

Prince Harry 'went ballistic' when Prince William uttered five damaging words

Prince Harry 'went ballistic' when Prince William uttered five damaging words

Coldplay set to perform free concert at the Dubai Expo 2020

Coldplay set to perform free concert at the Dubai Expo 2020
Prince Charles carries out first investitures after Queen Elizabeth’s ‘King’ remarks

Prince Charles carries out first investitures after Queen Elizabeth’s ‘King’ remarks
Queen Elizabeth II carries pack of blood in luggage when travelling

Queen Elizabeth II carries pack of blood in luggage when travelling

Julia Fox admits that she dresses like Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox admits that she dresses like Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian
Queen Elizabeth spotted using late Prince Philip’s cane at Jubilee event

Queen Elizabeth spotted using late Prince Philip’s cane at Jubilee event
US skateboarder, influencer Josh Neuman dead after plane crash in Iceland

US skateboarder, influencer Josh Neuman dead after plane crash in Iceland
Oscars 2022 nominations: Five key takeaways

Oscars 2022 nominations: Five key takeaways
Julia Fox ‘secure’ in Kanye West romance despite ‘open relationship’ claims

Julia Fox ‘secure’ in Kanye West romance despite ‘open relationship’ claims
Kim Kardashian, daughter North spotted after feud with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, daughter North spotted after feud with Kanye West

Latest

view all