 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Howard Stern thinks Joe Rogan should ‘just apologise’ and endorse the vaccine

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Howard Stern thinks Joe Rogan should ‘just apologise’ and endorse the vaccine
Howard Stern thinks Joe Rogan should ‘just apologise’ and endorse the vaccine

Howard Stern calls on podcaster Joe Rogan to issue a formal apology for the covid-19 misinformation scandal and ‘just accept’ mistakes.

He voiced his thoughts during his latest episode of the SiriusXM radio show and encouraged the podcaster to simply ‘own up’ and apologise for the covid-19 misinformation drama and “endorse the vaccine.”

He was even quoted telling listeners, "I'm wrong, and go get the vaccine before you die."

"The whole thing with Joe Rogan is so silly to me," Stern even went on to admit.

Not only that, Stern believes, "Even the apology he just should've said, 'You know what? Listen, I'm a comedian... And I have no idea what I'm talking about'."

Or, "I have no medical background whatsoever to be telling people what to do with their health."

Stern compared the question of vaccination to the care of his elderly mother, for whom he now acts as a proxy.

"I'm dealing with my mom and I'm trying to make medical decisions,” he started off by admitting “and I realize I'm not at all qualified to make medical decisions."

For those unversed, Joe Rogan has been accused of propagating an anti-vax campaign that aims to reject the covid-19 vaccination requirement.

Many famous singers and celebrities spoke out against his beliefs while others removed their entire music selection from Spotify as a whole, in an effort to make a statement. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Margaret would've not spoken to Princess Diana even if she lived

Princess Margaret would've not spoken to Princess Diana even if she lived
Princess Margaret had nightmares of Queen Elizabeth II disapproving her

Princess Margaret had nightmares of Queen Elizabeth II disapproving her
Queen Margrethe of Denmark tests positive for Covid-19

Queen Margrethe of Denmark tests positive for Covid-19
Adele gets emotional after receiving BRIT award: Watch

Adele gets emotional after receiving BRIT award: Watch
Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show ‘dream come true’

Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show ‘dream come true’
Ed Sheeran confirms new collaboration with Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran confirms new collaboration with Taylor Swift
Lady Gaga showers 2022 Oscars nominees with praise despite snub

Lady Gaga showers 2022 Oscars nominees with praise despite snub
How 'penniless' Prince Philip captured Queen Elizabeth II's heart

How 'penniless' Prince Philip captured Queen Elizabeth II's heart
Queen’s father King George VI died unexpectedly in his sleep aged 56

Queen’s father King George VI died unexpectedly in his sleep aged 56
Robert Pattinson opens up about ‘weirdo’ mentality of his Batman

Robert Pattinson opens up about ‘weirdo’ mentality of his Batman

Prince Harry 'went ballistic' when Prince William uttered five damaging words

Prince Harry 'went ballistic' when Prince William uttered five damaging words

Rust medic alleges accidental death caused ‘severe emotional distress’

Rust medic alleges accidental death caused ‘severe emotional distress’

Latest

view all