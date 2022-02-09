 
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
Queen Margrethe of Denmark tests positive for Covid-19

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Queen of Denmark, Margrethe, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Danish royal palace confirmed on Wednesday.

The-81-year-old Queen, who's experiencing mild symptoms, has cancelled a planned winter holiday in Norway, the palace said in a press statement. 

Margrethe has already received three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. She was first vaccinated on January 1st 2021 and told media in November that she had received the booster or third dose.

She is not the first member of the Danish royal family to test positive for Covid-19, with Crown Princess Mary and Prince Christian, the Queen’s grandson, having previously had bouts with the virus.

Queen Margrethe recently marked her 50th jubilee as Denmark’s monarch. She is currently at the royal residence Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

