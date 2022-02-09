 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Robert Pattinson started ‘feeling like an idiot’ for not knowing Batman’s ‘a great detective’

Robert Pattinson recently wore his heart on his sleeve and admitted that he felt ‘like a complete idiot’ when he realized Batman is the world’s “greatest detective.”

The Twilight heartthrob made this revelation back during his candid cover story with GQ magazine, in March of 2020.

He started off by telling the publication, “I watched a rough cut of the movie by myself.”

“And the first shot is so jarring from any other Batman movie that it’s just kind of a totally different pace. It was what Matt was saying from the first meeting I had with him: ‘I want to do a ’70s noir detective story, like The Conversation’.”

Pattinson also added, “And I kind of assumed that meant the mood board or something, the look of it. But from the first shot, it’s, Oh, this actually is a detective story.”

“And I feel like an idiot, because I didn’t even know that Batman was ‘the world’s greatest detective’; I hadn’t heard that in my life before—but it really plays. Just ’cause there’s a lot of stuff where he’s in amongst the cops.”

Before concluding he also explained how, “Normally, when you see Batman he arrives and beats people up. But he’s having conversations, and there are emotional scenes between them, which I don’t think have been in any of the other movies.”

