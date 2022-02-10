Prince William arrives in Dubai on commercial airliner

Prince William arrived in Dubai ahead of a one-day programme of engagements on Thursday.

According to reports, the Duke of Cambridge flew in on a commercial airliner.



It's William's first visit to the UAE and will see him highlight two Royal Foundation programs while there.

"His Royal Highness' programme comes in the 50th anniversary year of the UAE and will coincide with the UK National Day being held at Expo 2020 Dubai," according to a statement released in January.

Kate Middleton is not accompanying her husband during the visit.