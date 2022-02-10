 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
Tyrese Gibson hangs on to hope amid mother’s critical condition in ICU

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Tyrese Gibsong is firmly hanging on to hope as his mother Pricilla Murray’s remains in the ICU amidst her battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Fast and Furious star uploaded a photo of hospital as he updated his fans about mother’s health condition.

“The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there's pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around,” he expressed.

“I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him,” added the Baby Boy actor. “ Ha (sic) paused and couldn’t respond…!!,” he concluded his heart-wrenching note.

Gibson also posted a photo of him wearing a mask as he closely checked in on his mother who is receiving treatment in ICU. 

“Keep fighting mother. Please mother, we need You…" he wrote alongside the picture.

The 43-year-old actor on Sunday revealed that his mother is in coma ‘with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own.”

