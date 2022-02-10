Aamir Liaquat sends out message to haters 'jealous' of his third marriage

Aamir Liaquat is calling out all those who are 'hating' on his third marriage.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the politician shared a clip from a news channel reporting his wedding.

"Whoever is happy for me, I pay them my regards, who believe this is a marriage, nothing else, and is a step according to Holy Prother's sunnah, I pay them my respects,"

"And those who are jealous, I pray for their well-being," he added before mocking people who are commenting on him marrying the third time.

Before signing off, Aamir asked his fans to tune in for his special interview with Dania on a morning show.

Take a look:

Aamir's post comes after Aamir Liaquat announced his wedding earlier in the day.

"Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn," he announced.