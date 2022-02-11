Prince Harry reveals real relationship with rumored ‘wicked step-mother’ Camilla

 
Prince Harry puts to bed rumours of Duchess Camilla and her title of the allegedly wicked stepmother towards him and Prince William.

Rumours of Duchess Camilla somehow being the ‘rotten apple’ of ‘wicked step-mother’ have been silenced by Prince Harry himself.

All the revelations have been made in a 2018 book and according to Express UK, one of its excerpts reads, “To be honest, she’s always been very close to me and William.”

“She’s not a wicked stepmother. Look at the position she’s coming into. Don’t feel sorry for me and William, feel sorry for her.”

“She’s a wonderful woman and she’s made our father very, very happy which is the most important thing. William and I love her to bits.”

It’s no secret that Prince Charles and Camilla’s relationship started off with an admission of adultery, back in 1994. It occurred on Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role with Jonathan Dimbleby, on ITV.

