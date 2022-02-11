Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West in style during outing with Saint

Kim Kardashian, who has been seen wearing Kanye West's designed sneakers over the years, has apparently responded to his new reunion offer with her style during an outing with son Saint.

The 41-year-old American TV star and business mogul said good bye to usual Yeezy sneakers in favor of Vans after Kanye West pleaded 'God please bring our family together'.



As the drama has intensified with her estranged husband, Kim Kardashian has slipped into something more California cool. She was seen rocking a pair of Vans Old Skool low-top sneakers while out and about with her six-year-old son on Wednesday.