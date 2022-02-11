 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh to play NBA celebrity game with Machine Gun Kelly in US

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Ranveer Singh to play NBA celebrity game with Machine Gun Kelly in US
Ranveer Singh to play NBA celebrity game with Machine Gun Kelly in US

Ranveer Singh is all set to dribble his way into the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in America.

The Bajirao Mastan actor has confirmed his participation in the upcoming basketball game in Cleveland and is excited to play alongside stars like Machine Gun Kelly and Tiffany Haddish.

Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, Ranveer Singh gave fans a glimpse of the team breakup ahead of the game. Other prominent names spotted in the list were Kane Brown and Jack Harlow.

He wrote, "Ish ya boi (It's your boy)" as he tagged NBA on the Instagram Story.

Ranveer Singh to play NBA celebrity game with Machine Gun Kelly in US

Earlier in his stories, Ranveer hinted fans of the big game.

 "I’m flying to Cleveland to play the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game later this month. Better get some practice, warna naak kat jayegi (otherwise I'll make a fool of myself)."

More From Showbiz:

Aamir Liaquat: 'Fear only Allah, not your first wife before marrying again'

Aamir Liaquat: 'Fear only Allah, not your first wife before marrying again'
Ranbir Kapoor lauds 'Hey Sinamika', wishes to star alongside Kajal Aggarwal

Ranbir Kapoor lauds 'Hey Sinamika', wishes to star alongside Kajal Aggarwal
Aamir Liaquat sends out message to haters 'jealous' of his third marriage

Aamir Liaquat sends out message to haters 'jealous' of his third marriage
Aamir Liaquat third wife gives glimpse of her married life: Watch Videos

Aamir Liaquat third wife gives glimpse of her married life: Watch Videos
Karan Johar recollects embarrassing moment during K3G shoot

Karan Johar recollects embarrassing moment during K3G shoot
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office
Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped physique in latest selfie: See

Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped physique in latest selfie: See
Yami Gautam promises 'shaking' thriller with 'A Thursday' trailer: Watch Here

Yami Gautam promises 'shaking' thriller with 'A Thursday' trailer: Watch Here
Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project

Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project
Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone go wild to 'Gehraiyaan' songs amid late night drive

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone go wild to 'Gehraiyaan' songs amid late night drive
Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh

Latest

view all