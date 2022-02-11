Alia Bhatt on wedding rumours: ‘Already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make an adorable couple and fans can’t stop but speculate about their wedding as they were recently surrounded by such rumours. Responding to the same, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor admitted that she has already tied the knot with beau in her head.

During her conversation with NDTV, the Student of the Year star addressed the heresay hinting at the pair’s April nuptial ceremony.

“I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head,” she said while bursting into laughter. “And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time.”

Reacting to Kapoor’s 2020 interview in which he expressed that if the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t occurred, he would have taken his vows with his ladylove by then.

“I think he's not wrong. I think definitely,” she expressed, “But, everything happens for a reason.”

“ I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it's all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way," added the RRR actor.

The lovebirds will be seen flaunting their on-screen chemistry in Brahmastra which is slated to release in September 2022.