Camila Cabello reminisces over first relationship with Matthew Hussey

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello has just shed some light into the relationship she once had with Matthew Hussey.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.

During that time she took a trip down memory lane and recalled how she’d met Hussey on the Today show back in 2018.

“I was outside where they have the TV with the scripts,” she began by recalling the script.

She even admitted to having been a fan of his work and said, “I had actually listened to his podcast before. I listened to his podcast before as a fan because he had, like, a dating podcast.”

For those unversed, the duo wound up on their first date on that very day.

“That was my first relationship. It was late for my first time,” she admitted and added how it was because she was feeling really “lonely” before.

“I was like, 'Oh my God. I've never had a boyfriend’. There was, like, literally eight songs that were, like, basically, lonely. I am so lonely.”

She also gushed over Hussey during her time on the podcast and added, “he was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship.”

“Really expanded my world because he wasn't in my industry too. It was like, 'Oh my God. Have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown? And have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?' He just really expanded my references.”