'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev sparks concern with hospital photo

Nina Dobrev breaks silence on recent bike crash

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev is on the road to recovery after recent bike accident.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Dobrev posted image of herself before and after the incident.

In the post, the first picture showcased the actress in good spirits, riding a bike while dressed in a black cardigan and white sneakers.



However, the following image revealed her lying in the hospital bed with a neck and knee brace, along with an IV in her arm.

Dobrev captioned the post with, "how it started vs how it’s going," hinting at the severity of her injuries.

Fans and followers shared their supporting messages in the comments section.

One wrote, "Praying for your safe recovery."

Another added, "looks like someone didn’t remember her bubble wrap (sad face emoji)"

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram Story, the actress shared a selfie from the hospital bed, acknowledging the challenging journey of recovery ahead.

In the following story, she wrote, "I'm ok but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead."

Notably, the details about the accident remain undisclosed.