 

Rena Sofer says ‘yes' to Sanford Bookstaver for second time despite divorce

Rena Sofer remarries her ex-husband Sanford Bookstaver seven years after their divorce

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Rena Sofer says ‘Yes’ to Sanford Bookstaver for second time

Rena Sofer has remarried to her ex-husband, Sanford Bookstaver, seven years after their divorce.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the General Hospital star announced her wedding to Sanford by sharing a series of photos from their big day.

"I got to Re-Marry my best friend @sbookstaver once again! The journey we are about to begin is the most exciting adventure, in a new state and town, but most thrilling is that we get to do it together as husband and wife," she wrote.

Reflecting on her separation with Sanford seven years ago, the 55-year-old actress noted, “three years we spent apart were humbling and heartbreaking but vital to us finding each other again.”

“The love I have for you now is the foundation of my life. I can’t imagine another moment NOT walking through life with you hand in hand and our hearts entwined,” she added.

Concluding the post, the Soap Opera actress penned, “You are the love of my life, and it’s not ‘oops we did it again’ but I’m so grateful we did it again!”

For those unversed, Rena and Sanford first exchanged vows in 2003 and welcomed their first daughter, Avalon, in 2005.

After Rena and the filmmaker’s 2017 divorce, she announced that they had reconciled and were engaged in 2019.

“What a weekend I’ve had!! HE ASKED ME AGAIN AND I SAID YES!!!” she wrote on Instagram at that time.

