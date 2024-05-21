T-Pain shares his inspiration behind recent release

T-Pain talks vulnerability and refusal to be gaslit in his recent song

Rapper T-Pain has been embracing vulnerability in his recent work, particularly in his heartfelt ballad On This Hill.



Faheem Rashd Najm, who goes with the stage name T-Pain, recently released a new video where he collaborates with fellow musicians around a campfire.

"Felt right to do something special for this song. Sometimes you just gotta sing it out," he wrote on Instagram along with a snippet of the video for On This Hill.

T-Pain, 39, described his song as a statement against gaslighting in a press release on May 17.

He emphasised the song's theme of self-assertion and empowerment. “It's about coming to a realisation that I have to stand up for myself. Over the years, that has just been something I've had to open my eyes to and learn how to deal with it. So yeah, I'll die on this hill, ha!"

The chorus goes on like: "I don't wanna hear one word that you have to say. Tonight's the night I finally turned off the gas light. 'Cause it's been a long, long time. In a long, long time. Since I felt in control of my life,” echoing the refusal to succumb to gaslighting.



In a touching tribute, T-Pain and Jelly Roll recently honored the late Toby Keith, who succumbed to stomach cancer in February, with Keith's debut 1993 single Should've Been a Cowboy.