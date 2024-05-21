 

Sarah Jessica Parker makes shocking confession about her body

Sarah Jessica Parker was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by 'Times' magazine in 2022

May 21, 2024

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about hating her thin figure as she finds it difficult to put on weight.

During her conversation with the beauty expert Caroline Hirons on her new skincare and beauty-based podcast, Glad We Had This Chat, the 59-year-old actress admitted disliking her slender body.

She said, “A lot of people have their kind of their cross to bear. I don't like being thin. And if you met my siblings it's the same genetic make up.”

“And I don't particularly think or celebrate being thin,” continued the Footloose actress. “I would prefer to have weight but that's just the way my body works.”

The Sex and the City actress talked about her show Plaza Suite in which she made her theater debut alongside her husband Matthew Broderick.

“The show was so physical. It was a lot that it was like, honestly hard to keep weight on, you know,” she claimed.

For those unversed, Parker shares three children, 21-year-old James Wilke and 14-year-old twins Marha and Tabitha with her 30-year-old husband, Broderick. 

