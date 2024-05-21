 

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell break up due to THIS reason

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's split comes almost a year after they were photographed in June 2023

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

It was time for Harry Styles and Taylor Russell “to take some time off from their relationship,” according to an insider.

A source recently confirmed that the One Direction alum and his girlfriend have called it quits on their romance after one year of dating.

"Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart," the tipster confirmed, as per OK! magazine.

According to them, one of the major reasons behind their breakup was "distance" as Harry has been spending time in America while Taylor, primarily resides in London, England.

"They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out,” the insider admitted.

The duo's split comes almost one year after they were first photographed together in June 2023.

Taylor fueled dating rumors last year when she was spotted in the audience at one of Styles' Love on Tour shows in Vienna, Austria.

They confirmed their romance in August of last year after they were seen getting intimate at a party in London following the Bones and All star's performance at the Royal National Theatre.

